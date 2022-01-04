(Courtesy Photo)

Utilizing the Owosso Senior Center, Angel’s Hands Outreach Director Christial Sierra and her team, along with a number of volunteers and community members, organized, prepared and provided Christmas Day dinner to well over 400 people on Saturday, Dec. 25. The Bancroft Lions/Lioness Club, along with Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troop members, various church group volunteers and other givers from the community, came together to help Angel’s Hands deliver 289 meals with 125 more meals offered in a temporary drive-through set up at the senior center.

According to Sierra, the Bancroft Lions/Lioness Club donated the rolls and butter, Angel’s Hands purchased ham and potatoes and the compassion team from the Nazarene Church baked pies. With a lot of work from those involved and a big dose of love, Christmas dinner came together, blessing many in the community, some who remain isolated due to the pandemic or other issues.

Sierra explained that Christmas Day began at the senior center around 6 a.m. Deliveries started to go out around 9 a.m. and the drive-through was open from noon until 2 p.m.

“We plan to do this again next year,” she said. “We did a lot of praying and we want to thank the community for allowing us to serve them.”

People of all ages and backgrounds joined to help Sierra on Christmas Day. Some individuals were involved in the kitchen with prep and cooking duties. Others organized the meals, which were complete with ham, mashed potatoes, rolls, butter, green beans, corn and pie. Still other volunteers delivered the meals. Many people offered donations to help with miscellaneous items. Ultimately, Christmas happened for over 400 individuals who might not have had much of a holiday.

Next year, Sierra is hopeful even more volunteers will join in to help out.