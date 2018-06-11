ANGEL’S HANDS OUTREACH, located in Owosso’s Westown, hosted a Summer Clothing & More Giveaway event on Saturday, June 2 in the north lot of GracePointe Wesleyan Church in Owosso. A large number of organizations contributed to the special event, including GracePointe, who provided a shade tent, face-painting, rock-painting, portable restroom facilities, prizes and more. Other contributors were Domino’s for pizza and brownies, the Shiawassee Health Dept. offered pertinent information, bubbles, Frisbees, and free condoms from the Wear One program, the SafeCenter who were also provided information and backpacks, and parents from St. Paul’s Catholic School who handed out laundry soap, snacks, raffled off baskets and discussed possible free or tuition assisted preschool opportunities. Tom Sharp and Chase Courtney from Life in Christ Church provided trailer access and loading/unloading, while SATA offered transportation. Owosso NCG donated free popcorn, and security was managed by Clinton Ford and Antonio Hillard, along with their friends. A new organization to the event was Give All I Can Give, established by 13-year-old Alana Rosser of Corunna.

Kristie Hannah, a housing advocate at the SafeCenter on N. Hickory Street, had remarked that she always found the feedback she received during public outreach events such as the one Saturday afternoon, to be valuable and wanted to emphasize that the SafeCenter serves men, women and children who have endured domestic and/or sexual violence issues.

Well over 100 community members visited the no-cost event on Saturday that is aimed to help the needy. In 2017, Angel’s Hands held similar events throughout the summer in Bentley Park. Current plans include more events planned for Saturday, July 21 and Saturday, Aug. 18, though Angel’s Hands is seeking out potential locations.

As well as needing locations for the free events, Angel’s Hands Outreach continues to need monthly or one-time sponsors, or corporate sponsors. Local businesses are welcome to donate baskets to raffle and include a business card as both a donation and business promotion.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)