THE LEBOWSKY Center of Performing Arts will be presenting the opening night Anastasia this weekend. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for students and seniors and $21 for children 12 and under. All prices include the $3 service charge. Performances are Friday, Feb. 23, Saturday, Feb. 24, Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24, Sunday, Feb. 25, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.lebowskycenter.com or at the Box Office (989) 723-4003.

