AMY MURPHY was honored on Monday, March 19 as the Corunna Public Schools (CPS) Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year during a special awards reception at Corunna High School (CHS). Murphy, who is a CHS graduate and is in her 14th year teaching at CPS, was presented with a plaque, a framed picture and a school bell, along with a special tribute that was presented by Michigan House Representative Ben Frederick (left) and Michigan Senator Rick Jones.

Murphy has a master’s degree in school counseling and is working as a guidance counselor at CHS, though she routinely volunteers anywhere she is needed and has taught numerous classes and led a number of after school organizations over the years. CHS Academic Principal Barb Birchmeier introduced Murphy during the award reception, sharing that the 2018 Teacher of the Year holds “more teaching certificates than anyone I know.” In addition to teaching and working in the guidance office, Murphy has also coached cheerleading at Corunna Middle School, which is only one of the many roles she has volunteered to fill, and she is also an ordained minister.

“I have heard it said that some people have a calling, a true calling, to work with kids to make a difference,” said Birchmeier. “We are blessed that Amy chose to follow her calling at Corunna Public Schools. She is always willing to help whenever and wherever she is needed, and she puts 100 percent into everything she does. She has a work ethic that doesn’t stop and a passion that runs deep.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)