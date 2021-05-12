DURAND UNION STATION IS DECKED OUT in celebration of Amtrak’s 50th birthday, which was officially Saturday, May 1.

Amtrak began in 1971 with the first train leaving New York City to Philadelphia. Today, the company includes a rail system connecting 500 destinations across 46 states, the District of Columbia and three provinces in Canada.

Though Amtrak does not staff any personnel at the historic Durand Union Station, the station remains an Amtrak stop, continuing a rich history of railway travel.

The Durand Union Station and Michigan Railroad History Museum is located at 200 S. Railroad St., Durand. More information is available at durandstation.org or by calling (989) 288-3561.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)