DAVE ACTON was presented the 2016 Amos Gould Outstanding Citizen Award by Mayor Chris Eveleth during the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 20. Acton is shown standing left of the mayor while several highly supportive friends and family members take in the special moment.

The mayor spoke about Acton’s move to Owosso in 1993 and how both Dave and Dianne, his wife, have contributed so much to Owosso through volunteerism and entrepreneurship. His involvement with the intense work it took to establish the downtown area as an historic district was particularly highlighted. Once the historic district was created, the Acton couple purchased the Wesener building in Owosso, which is now also their home. The restoration of that historic structure was completed in 2016 and included a “green” rebuild under LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) guidelines.

Acton went on to share how initially finding out he was being required to move in relation to his job at GM in the early 1990s, had been a somewhat stressful situation for him and his young family. Ultimately, the move found the family living in Owosso where they were inspired to establish themselves and become valued community members.

It is worth noting that among Acton’s many life accomplishments, he is also responsible for the “Cars That Can’t Crash” and “Cars That Drive Themselves” engineering concepts that have become a part of contemporary technology. Owosso was the first community to ever host a demonstration of “Cars That Can’t Crash” in 2010 on the corner of M-52 and King Street.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)