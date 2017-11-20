AMI LUCHENBILL, of Corunna, recently harvested her first deer on her very first hunting trip. She has always wanted to hunt, and her boyfriend, Matt Maurice Jr., spent this past summer working with Ami to prepare her for her first hunting trip. Ami went hunting for the first time on her family’s Shiawassee County farm on Friday, Oct. 20, and she came home with a five-year-old buck after making a clean shot with her crossbow. Matt says he “couldn’t be more proud of this girl; she did a great job.” He reports that the deer scored 142 and five-eighths, which he is certain will make the record books at the end of the 60-day drying period.

(Courtesy Photo)