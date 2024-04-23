MEMBERS AND friends of American Legion Post 57 in Owosso participated in the State’s Adopt-A-Highway program on Saturday, April 13. The group of nine volunteers from Post 57 participated in cleaning up a section of M-71 between Lytle Rd. and Hibbard Rd. The group collected 29 trash bags of litter along with other roadside debris (car parts, etc).

If you have served at least one day of active military duty since December 7, 1941 and were honorably discharged or you are still serving active military duty honorably, you are eligible for membership with The American Legion.

The Mission statement of the American Legion is to enhance the well-being of America’s Veterans, their families, our military and communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.

(Courtesy Photo)