AMANDA TRELOAR spoke on behalf of Relay For Life of Shiawassee County during the kick-off event on Monday, Feb. 19. She explained why the theme “Choose Hope” had been decided upon, stating, “Cancer is limited. It cannot cripple love, cannot shatter hope, cannot corrode faith, cannot destroy peace, cannot kill friendship, cannot suppress memories, cannot silence courage, cannot engage the soul, cannot seal eternal life, and cannot conquer the spirit.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)