PATRICK PHILLIPS, the general manager of Allied Motion’s Owosso Technology Center on S. Delaney Road in Owosso Township, greeted guests on Saturday, Oct. 13 during Allied Motion’s 90th anniversary open house. Phillips can be seen standing in front of a large display that highlighted the timeline of the longtime Owosso business and the motors the company has produced over the past 90 years. Allied Motion was formerly known as Redmond Motors and Motor Products before being acquired by Hathaway Corporation in 2002.

Allied Motion employs approximately 70 individuals, including a high number of high seniority workers who have been with the company for 20 to 25 years. Allied Motion’s workforce also includes a number of second generation Allied Motion employees. That group of legacy employees includes Phillips, in fact, who is following in the footsteps of his mother, Betty Powell, who worked at Redmond Motors around 1950. Additionally, Betty’s work badge was one of the historical Allied Motion relics displayed on the table under the timeline board.

The Owosso Technology Center is one of 12 Allied Motion facilities worldwide, with each facility specializing in the production of different motors, gears or electronics.

Phillips also had the honor of accepting three proclamations during the open house on Oct. 13, from U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and 85th District Rep. Ben Frederick.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)