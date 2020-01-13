ATTORNEY DOUGLAS CORWIN appeared on behalf of defendant Mark D. Latunski on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in 66th District Court for a preliminary conference before Judge Ward L. Clarkson. The defendant, who appeared via video, is charged with one felony count of open murder and one felony count of mutilating, removing or carrying away a portion of a dead body.

Corwin’s motion requesting a competency evaluation for Latunski was granted by Judge Clarkson. Corwin shared following the hearing that the defendant would be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychology within 60 to 90 days to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Should he be found competent, the defendant would then undergo criminal responsibility testing.

“We are seeking a possible insanity defense,” continued Corwin. “We are alleging that maybe at the time of the offense, he was criminally insane. At this point it’s not whether he denies it or admits it; it’s a point of checking his mental health.”

Should the defendant be found incompetent, he would be held in a secure medical facility, where he would be treated and regularly evaluated until deemed competent to stand trial, at which point the investigation would recommence.

The two felony counts stem from the murder of Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek, who was found deceased on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the defendant’s home (shown), located at 703 W. Tyrrell Rd. in Bennington Township. Bacon had been reported missing on Christmas morning by his family.

The investigation of this case is being handled by the Michigan State Police, as was the initial case of the man found running from the same premises in November. That individual claimed the incident he was involved with was consensual. No charges were pressed at the time.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)