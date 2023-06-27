ALL-STATE ATHLETES were recognized during the Monday, June 19 Corunna Public School Board meeting. The 4×100 and 4×200 Track and Field Relay Team of Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower, Nick Strauch and Tarick Bower finished 1st and earned All-League at the Flint Metro League Championships and also finished as 2023 Flint Metro League Team Champions.

The 4×400 Track and Field Relay Team of Lucas Kuran, Jaxon Strauch, Logan Roka and Nick Strauch finished 3rd and earned All-League at the Flint Metro League Championships and also finished as 2023 Flint Metro League Team Champions.

(Courtesy Photo)