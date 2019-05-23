ALICIA MCCONNELL signed a letter of intent on Thursday, May 9 to play softball at Oakland Community College (OCC). McConnell is a four-year member of the varsity softball team at Perry High School, although she is currently recovering from a fully torn ACL she suffered in late 2018 and has not been able to join her teammates on the field this season. Despite that, Alicia was again named a team captain after serving as a captain her junior year. Alicia has received a full-tuition scholarship from OCC.

McConnell stars at the plate, both as a hitter and as a catcher, a demanding position that traditionally garners little fanfare. She holds school records for highest batting average in a season, .567, most hits, 55, most RBI, 51, most runs scored, 58, and most stolen bases, 31. She has also earned all-conference and all-district recognition three straight years and all-region honors in 2017.

Shown with Alicia (second from right) during the signing ceremony is (from left) Alicia’s father, Paul, her mother, Jodi, and her OCC head coach, Jamie Corona. Alicia was also joined for the ceremony by her grandparents, Russ and Lynne Hecko.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)