AGNEW SIGN COMPANY, located near the corner of King and Shiawassee streets since 2000, is in the process of moving to 1905 W. M-21 (Owosso Township), directly next door to The Independent Newsgroup. Owner/operator Mark Agnew is very positive about his vision for the new facility that is in close proximity to his Chestnut Street building purchased in 2017. That building is currently used for bus and large truck wraps and also larger sign production.

Shown on Thursday, Aug. 2 (standing, from left) are Richard Agnew, Mark Agnew, Cory Agnew and Scott Waters. In the front are Kyle Brabant and Jon Samuel. Debbi Agnew and Karen Bridgewater were unavailable at the time.

Agnew Sign Company actually began out of the basement of an apartment on Michigan Avenue before moving to a single-car garage situation and then a double-car garage building on S. Chipman Street, eventually landing within the King and Shiawassee Street location where it has been for 18 years. Agnew shared how that location has been great for his business that now includes himself and his employees, but he came to recognize he was in need of more space.

Randy Woodworth of Woodworth Commercial initially recognized the potential in the former ARC building on M-21 and approached Agnew on the idea. Woodworth was instrumental in helping to put the deal together, which closed on Monday, July 30, and the new 5,400-square-foot space will obviously allow for plenty of business growth and opportunity, particularly working in conjunction with the 3,200-square-foot Chestnut Street site.

Agnew will also have 1,000-square-feet of space available for lease on the east side of his new location, utilizing the majority of the western portion of the building for his business. “We’re going to create a modern, functional, visual communication facility,” he stated.

Agnew also wanted to share that the old property now is going to be leased to King’s Auto Detailing.

For more information or updates on the Agnew Sign Company, please visit www.agnewgraphics.com. Continue to watch for upcoming details on a grand opening event after renovations are completed.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)