AGNEW SIGN CO. in Owosso made a donation of three newly designed signs for the Owosso Community Airport. Mark and Cory Agnew, of Agnew Sign Co., who often enjoy eating at Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Café on the airport grounds, noticed that signage was worn and in need of replacement. The father/son team shared how impressed they were with the amount of planes flying into the airport over the summer, carrying people from all over.

“This is the face of Owosso for the people that fly in,” Mark shared. “Whenever we see a need, we like to jump on it and see what we can do.”

The Agnew’s posted a request via Facebook asking for 250 more likes, in an attempt to reach a following of 6,000. They shared that once the 6,000 mark was met, they would follow through with the donated signs to the airport. The request was met in four days.

Shown on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Owosso Community Airport in front of one of the new signs is (from left) Cory and Mark Agnew and OCA Airport Manager Garry Csapos.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)