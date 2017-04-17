A number of adult programs are planned at the Owosso Branch of the Shiawassee District Library. The library will be hosting Judge Stewart on Monday, May 1 at 3 p.m. in celebration of Law Day. Judge Stewart will be sharing his passion for literature by reading a few passages from one of his favorite books. He will also provide an update on the 35th Circuit Court and the Shiawassee Drug Court. Preregistration is requested.

A seed library is also available this spring in Owosso. A variety of vegetable and herb seeds, as well as a few flowers, are available free charge. Participants are asked to save some of their seeds and return them to the library for next year. Complete instructions for saving seeds and labeling them will be available later in the year.

The Between the Lines Adult Coloring Club continues to meet at the Owosso Branch of the Shiawassee District Library on the second Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants may bring their own supplies or use the coloring pages and pencils supplied by the library.

For more information on these programs or to preregister for Law Day, please call the Owosso Branch at (989) 725-5134.