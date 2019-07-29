THE OWOSSO TOWNSHIP Fire Department recently completed an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup on M-21, cleaning three miles of the interstate in Owosso Township and collecting eight bags of debris. The Owosso Charter Township Fire Department has participated in the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program for the past three years.

The eight cleanup participants were (from left) Chief David Johnson, Jackie Dwyer, Captain Dick Gute, firefighter Leo Deason, firefighter Austin Agee and firefighter Dave Dwyer, along with firefighters Ron Smith and Josh Dwyer, who are not shown.

(Courtesy Photo)