AN ADDENDUM to the Owosso Community Airport Multi-Unit Operations and Management Agreement was adopted by Owosso City Council at the Monday evening meeting. The addendum includes the city’s annual contribution for the next ten years beginning in 2018.

Gathered in the mayor’s office for the signing were (from left) Shiawassee Airport Board (SAB) representative Rick Musson, Mayor Chris Eveleth, and Owosso Community Airport manager Garry Csapos.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)