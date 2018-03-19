THERESA JENKINS, a registered nurse and former paramedic, is the trauma coordinator for Michigan’s Region 1, which encompasses Livingston, Eaton, Jackson, Clinton, Ingham, Hillsdale and Lenawee counties. She demonstrated “Stop the Bleed” techniques for fire and EMS professionals during active shooter training sessions earlier this month at the L.S.W. Emergency Services building in Laingsburg.

Theresa – and city of Owosso Fire Chief Rick Brewbaker – can be seen working with a group of trainees on Wednesday, March 14, as Tristan Peters, a firefighter and medical first responder in Laingsburg, hones his tourniquet application skills.

Trainees learned the “ABCs of Bleeding,” which includes calling 9-1-1 (“Alert”), finding the bleeding injury (“Bleeding”) and applying pressure to stop bleeding (“Compress”).

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

First responders from every Shiawassee County fire and emergency medical services (EMS) department gathered in Laingsburg recently for active shooter training. Law enforcement officers conducted trainings in February, with most of the county’s agencies participating. These most recent training workshops are part of the ongoing countywide effort to prepare for an active shooter incident.

The firefighters and EMS professionals were trained in response consideration/scene management, such as where responders should park and then enter a building during a live situation; traumatic bleeding control, featuring the techniques of the national “Stop the Bleed” campaign; and triage, the act of evaluating victims/patients and assigning degrees of urgency.

The four days of training featured the instruction of retired Bath Township Fire Chief Dan Oberst, Sergeant Brian Smith from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Trent Atkins, Region 1 Trauma Coordinator Theresa Jenkins, city of Owosso Fire Chief Rick Brewbaker, and Sue Busnardo, who is retired from the Michigan State University Police.

The collaborative training effort will culminate with a full active shooter drill within the next few months, and the end result will be a well-prepared, cohesive, countywide active shooter response team. The decision to bring all of the county’s first responders together for this training has been lauded by everyone involved. “This really all started when Brian (Sheriff Brian BeGole) was elected in 2016,” shared Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Trent Atkins. “Right away he made it known that he wanted an active shooter plan. Unfortunately, Shiawassee County was behind the times when it came to active shooter preparedness, and Brian’s leadership is what made this happen; him seeing risk and wanting to make Shiawassee County a safer place.”

The response to the collaborative training experience among first responders has been overwhelmingly positive. Emergency personnel throughout the ranks are excited to have most of the county’s agencies working together “for the first time in years.” Due to mutual aid agreements, many Shiawassee County first responders are somewhat familiar with each other, but this experience has strengthened bonds and improved familiarity.