Action for Child Care (ACC) announces that it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $1,500 from the Shiawassee Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council (YAC) to help support ACC’s program, Sleeping Safely in Shiawassee County.

Action for Child Care (ACC) is a nonprofit organization committed to securing healthy and safe environments with lasting solutions for underprivileged children. ACC partners with human service agencies to meet the safety needs of young children in their homes.

“ACC’s goal is to provide tools and resources to low income families to protect children from harm or injury,” said Action for Child Care CEO Denise Meyer. “Every child deserves to thrive in a healthy and safe environment.”

ACC’s Sleeping Safely in Shiawassee County program will help low income homes with infants by providing a safe sleep environment. In the United States, there are about 3,500 sleep-related deaths among babies each year.

“Our goal is to help families that may not have the knowledge or resources to provide a sleep area that is safe for their infants,” Ms. Meyer said. “We are partnering with Cribs for Kids to provide the equipment and education for parents and caregivers who are otherwise unable to provide a safe area for babies to sleep.”

Action for Child Care seeks to continue securing as many homes as possible and building partnerships that share in their vision. For more about Action for Child Care, visit www.actionforchildcare.org.