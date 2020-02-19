THE DOWNTOWN OWOSSO CHOCOLATE WALK took place on Friday, Feb. 7 and included over 20 locations in the downtown area, with each participating business offering a chocolate treat to every guest. The popular event was sold out. Three hundred tickets had been available.

Shown at Abiding in the Vine Tea Room on Main Street were (from left) Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, Owosso Main Street/DDA Director Josh Adams, Abiding in the Vine owner Corky Adams and State Rep. Ben Frederick. Frederick is also one of the owners of Owosso Books & Beans on Washington Street, which opened in November. Books & Beans was one of the locations open during the Chocolate Walk.

Abiding in the Vine was the starting point for the annual event Friday evening. Everyone seemed in agreement that the Chocolate Walk had been a welcome success, and were pleased with the mild weather.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)