THE CITY OF OWOSSO closed off a portion of S. Elm Street, including the sidewalk, on Monday, Sept. 20 to investigate a long vacant building with a recent roof collapse. The historic, four-story building once housed part of the Owosso Casket Company. Officials are evaluating the stability of the brick structure, located south of the Shiawassee Family YMCA and west of Valley Lumber.

According to a related social media post, the city attorney had previously sent the building owner a letter about building code violations and the “owner subsequently started serving a prison term, unrelated to the property and has been unable to address the building concerns.”

The current owner is Kimberly N. Guerra under Guerra Enterprise LLC. She is serving a sentence for her part in persuading a minor to send sexually suggestive photographs to her and then sharing them on social media.

Genesee and Cass streets remain open to allow for local traffic.

(Courtesy Photo)