THE CAST OF The Play That Goes Wrong rehearses for their upcoming production. The cast includes from left to right: Quinn Kelly, Ian Whipp, Sarah Hayner, Anasti Her, Richard Kopitsch, Adam Carlson and Steve Lee (not pictured John Lerma).

(Courtesy Photo)

It is all fun and games until something goes amiss and then it’s even more fun and games. The Play That Goes Wrong is set to take the stage by storm at Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts April 21 to 30. The play introduces the ‘Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

The time is right to see The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway’s funniest smash hit! This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s “A Ritous Explosion of Comedy!” (The Daily Beast) and “Tons of Fun For All Ages!” (HuffPost). Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls The Play That Goes Wrong “A Gut-Busting Hit,” and Cindy Adams of the New York Post has just one word for you: “Go!” Get tickets now – it would be WRONG to wait!

The cast includes Adam Carlson, Anasti Her, Ian Whipp, John Lerma, Quinn Kelly, Richard Kopitsch, Sarah Hayner and Steve Lee. The show is directed by Heath Sartorius. Tickets range from $14-22 and are on sale now at lebowskycenter.com or by calling (989) 723-4003, Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The performance is great for all ages. The performance is sponsored by Dan Williams & Diane Cutler.