ALISHA KERSJES, owner operator of A-n-M Painting, is shown painting one of many doorframes at the new Homeless Angels of Owosso campus on Park Street. Kersjes is a professional painter who has donated the previous three weeks toward painting the new facility. As a single mother who owns a business, Kersjes is familiar with struggling and was inspired to help the nonprofit organization as much as she was able – compelled to assist the homeless population where she could.

Kersjes shared that the Owosso Sherwin-Williams store and Behr Paint donated the primer and paint for her to use throughout the project. Hess Paint was able to help out for a day, also. Members of GracePointe Wesleyan Church of Owosso were on hand to help with cleanup projects.

Months of preparation and planning have led to the renovation of the Park Street campus, which will allow the organization to assist with both the homeless and near-homeless population. The community need is obvious with some residents taking to living in tents and cars.

Weekend open houses on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are planned for the public. Raffle tickets are still available for a Humvee with proceeds going directly to the campus. Also, on Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. until noon and 4 until 6 p.m., a “Stock the Humvee” benefit has been organized through Give All I Can Give. Personal care items can be dropped off for the benefit. Alana Rosser, daughter of Alisha Kersjes, operates Give All I Can Give.

