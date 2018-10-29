PASTOR STEVE (right) can be seen in late September with Tom Wopat, better known as Luke Duke from the famed television series “Dukes of Hazzard.” Pastor Steve met Wopat and hung out with the Dukes cast during a Dukes of Hazzard event in Tennessee this past September, and now Pastor Steve is bringing the Dukes to Shiawassee County.

Wopat will be joined in Corunna by Sonny Shroyer, known as Deputy Enos Strate on the show, along with the General Lee and a Hazzard County patrol car.

Pastor Steve can be seen holding a personally signed copy of “Home for Christmas,” a Christmas album produced by Wopat and John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the show.

(Courtesy Photo)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Shiawassee Harvest Church has announced that it will host a two-day community Christmas celebration over Thanksgiving weekend, with concerts scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25. The church’s 2017 community Christmas concert featured the music of the Flint Male Chorus, and this year’s featured performer is…Luke Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard television series.

Tom Wopat, “Luke,” will perform two community Christmas concerts, at 6 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25, and to top it off, Luke will be bringing the General Lee. Tickets to the two community Christmas concerts are on sale at hazzardchristmas.eventbrite.com.

VIP tickets are $25 apiece for each show, and general admission tickets are $10. The VIP experience includes early admission to the show (at 3 p.m.), a complimentary concert t-shirt and meet-and-greets with Wopat. The community room at the Shiawassee Harvest Church holds 300 to 350 people, so tickets will be in short supply. There will be concessions to purchase and Dukes of Hazzard door prizes.

Additionally, Sonny Shroyer, known as “Deputy Enos Strate” on the show, will join Pastor Steve as the keynote speaker for the 10 to 11:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 25. Both the General Lee and a Hazzard County patrol car will be featured during the concerts.

Pastor Steve grew up watching the Dukes of Hazzard, and his love for the show is responsible for making this once-in-a-lifetime event possible.

Pastor Steve Rau visited Cooter’s Place in Gatlinburg, TN this past summer during a family vacation and left amazed by some of the Dukes of Hazzard memorabilia displayed in the shop. Upon returning home, Rau was inspired to peruse online consumer-to-consumer resale sites to possibly add to his Dukes of Hazzard collection.

While looking through the numerous Dukes memorabilia items for sale online, Rau ran across a seller named Byron Cherry. As any self-respecting Dukes of Hazzard fan knows, that is the real name of Coy Duke, who starred in 19 episodes.

Rau struck up a conversation, which ultimately led to Cherry inviting Rau to meet all of the Duke boys – Luke, Bo, Jeb and Coy – in Johnsonville, TN for a Dukes of Hazzard event. Rau hung out with the cast and their friends, but it was on the last day of the trip that Rau had his “clear the mechanism” moment.

For weeks prior to the late-September meeting with the Dukes cast, Pastor Steve had been promoting the church’s upcoming community Christmas concert to his church family. The only problem was that Pastor Steve was not exactly sure who would be performing this year. That all changed when Rau picked up a copy of “Home for Christmas” during the Dukes of Hazzard event.

Seeing the Christmas album, which was created by Tom Wopat (Luke) and John Schneider (Bo), gave Rau an idea. He looked at Wopat and asked him if he was busy on Thanksgiving weekend. After thinking a moment, Wopat responded that he was not, and he quickly accepted Rau’s ensuing invitation to bring A Hazzard County Christmas Concert to Shiawassee County.

VIP ticket holders will receive a complimentary concert t-shirt, and all other concertgoers will have the chance to purchase their own commemorative t-shirt at either of the concerts. While the t-shirts are already being designed, there is still time for local businesses to get in on the action. For $200, a business can add their logo to the back of the concert t-shirts, while space allows.

The Shiawassee Harvest Church is located at 322 S. Dutcher Rd. in Corunna.