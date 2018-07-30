A CEREMONIAL GROUNDBREAKING was held on Monday, July 23 to formally announce the collaborative agreement between the city of Owosso and Century 21 Looking Glass Owosso to build out the remaining 25 lots in the Osburn Lakes subdivision. The Osburn Lakes subdivision, which is located off N. Gould St. in Owosso, contains 25 homes, which were built in the early and mid-2000s. The new expansion plans would complete Phase I of the city of Owosso’s Osburn Lakes development plan.

Construction will soon begin on a 1,400-square-foot “model” house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Shannon Howansky, of Century 21 Looking Glass Owosso, and her four-person team of agents is now offering lots for sale to interested buyers.

Lots range in price from $7,500 to $17,500, and homes will range in price from $170,000 to $300,000. The certified builders, Oakridge Homes and Black Diamond Construction, offer a number of layout designs to choose from, and buyers also have the choice of using their own builder, pending certification from the city.

To contact Howansky and her team, call the Century 21 Looking Glass Owosso office at (517) 887-0800, or visit the Century 21 Looking Glass Owosso website.

Shown during the groundbreaking on July 23 is (from left) Mortgage Loan Officer Regina Morris, from 5/3 Bank in Owosso; Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Deason; Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership Vice President Brent Jones and President/CEO Justin Horvath; Owosso Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Osika; Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth; Shannon Howansky of Century 21 Looking Glass Owosso; Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne; SEDP Board Chairman Paul Cook; PRM Officer Michael Modlin, from 5/3 Bank in Owosso; and Marla Conover, a constituent relations representatives for Congressman John Moolenaar.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)