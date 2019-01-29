ON SUNDAY, Jan. 6, Elsie American Legion Post 502, together with the post’s support group, hosted the 8th District Meal and Meeting for a group of legion posts from six different counties. Almost 50 individuals came and enjoyed the hospitality of the Elsie American Legion and its supporters. Post 502 and its Auxiliary came and dined, enjoying each other’s company before heading into their respective areas for meetings.

Everyone thanked the hosts for their hospitality and for hosting this year’s winter meeting. The next meeting will be in Carson City on Sunday, March 3.

A special thank you and congratulations goes out to Dirk Galehouse on his 60th anniversary of being a member of the Elsie American Legion Post. Dirk served in Korea with the Marine Corps and was wounded three times during that conflict. He came back and at some point tried to join the Elsie American Legion Post, but at that time they would not let him join because the American Legion thought that Korea was only a “Police Action,” not a war. The United States government eventually listed Korea as a war and Dirk joined the post.

Coming up in February, the post has been asked to go back up to the VA Hospital in Saginaw and stand a flag line for the area veterans. The week of Sunday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 16 is “Salute to Veterans Week” at the hospital, and the Elsie post is listed as the hospital’s guests for the day. The hospital staff asked the post if they could go up there more than once, and the Elsie post agreed to go up there twice that week. Post members will be going up to the hospital on Monday, Feb. 11 and on Wednesday, Feb. 13 to stand a flag line from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days. Other Post 502 veterans have been invited to join the group on those dates and times to help welcome veterans to the hospital. If they come and they served in WWII, Korea or Vietnam, they will be given a challenge coin from their specific war that they served in. Plus, right now anyone doing something special at the hospital will be receiving a 100th anniversary challenge coin from the hospital during this year’s anniversary time frame.

If anyone desires to donate items for veterans and their families that come to this hospital, please get needed warm items (also personal hygiene and other items) for individuals to use to keep them warm during this winter. The Elsie post is also scheduled to go up there on Monday, March 25, which is the post’s regularly scheduled time to go to the VA and stand a flag line before donating items.

On Tuesday, Feb. 12, the Elsie American Legion, Ovid VFW Post 8964 and area first responders are invited to Ovid-Elsie High School’s girls basketball game to be thanked for their service and to do the opening color guard ceremony before the start of the game. The boys varsity basketball team will also be thanking them for keeping the country safe and for their service. Post members need to arrive at Ovid-Elsie High School at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and the ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

