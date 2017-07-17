by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

COMMUNITY CATS OF OWOSSO offered a number of kittens for adoption at a Kitten Shower and Foster Event last Saturday. The kittens were a popular draw to shoppers at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market.

The group was formed in 2014 with the mission to limit cat overpopulation by offering feline spay/neutering at affordable prices.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Community Cats of Owosso held a Kitten Shower and Foster Event on Saturday, July 8 at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market. A secondary location at the Owosso Pets Supplies Plus was used on both afternoons over the weekend.

Located on the corner of Exchange and Ball streets on Saturday morning, several crates with kittens, varying in color from pale sand to tortoiseshell, were an enormous draw for the downtown market crowd. Seven kittens were adopted Saturday morning: eleven were adopted total.

Lori Bailey, Betsy Goodin, Elaine Greenway, Jo Brown, and Nicole Brown (no relation) were working the event, once again volunteering to take care of community cats and kittens that at one time might have been considered a nuisance. What research has found is quite the opposite, however. Healthy colonies of cats living within a community actually contribute to the neighborhood by reducing rodent populations and the diseases associated with them. The key to maintaining a healthy colony of cats is found in TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return). This method has proven effective in reducing the numbers of stray, feral, and farm cats. It also improves the lives of these cats by greatly reducing their desire to mate, fight, spray, or other unpopular activities, and because the cats are vaccinated, rabies and other diseases are reduced.

Upcoming happenings include another foster event in downtown Owosso on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Also, the Pocket Ponds and Secret Gardens Tour is planned for Saturday, July 22. Tickets for that event are $10 for adults (children 12 and under are free). For advance tickets, call Elaine Greenway at (989) 723-3663. All proceeds support Community Cats of Owosso.

Community Cats of Owosso is always looking for

fosters (people willing to volunteer to care for and socialize cats and kittens). The felines are adopted once they are old enough to be spayed/neutered. A donation of $25 allows for the spay/neuter of one cat. Those interested in donating may visit the city of Owosso website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us under “donate to community causes.” It is important to note that the group does not receive any money/funding from the city. The city acts solely as a fiscal agent. Checks may be written to Community Cats of Owosso and mailed to P.O. Box 8, Owosso, MI 48867.

Donations of paper plates, dry and canned food, treats, and litter are always needed. For more information, please email CCofOwosso@gmail.com or call either (989) 723-0064 or (989) 723-4465.

was last modified: by