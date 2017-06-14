CONGRESSMAN JOHN MOOLENAAR, shown at the Tuesday, May 30 Topics@Twelve event in Corunna, was uninjured in an early morning shooting at baseball practice according to his Communications Director, David Russell. The shooting took place on a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. Possibly five people have been injured.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Statement from Communications Director David Russell:

“This morning, Congressman John Moolenaar attended baseball practice. He was uninjured in the shooting that took place. He asks that you keep those injured in this act of cowardice in your thoughts and prayers. ”

