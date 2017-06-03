A VERNON TOWNSHIP man was found deceased this morning, Saturday, June 3, on the 600 block of S. Oak Street in Durand. The Durand Police Department responded to the scene, and a medical examiner investigator was later dispatched. No signs of foul play were found, and the preliminary report is that the man appears to have died of natural causes.

The deceased was in his early 60s, and Durand Police Chief Jason Hartz reports the man commonly walked into the city of Durand from his residence south of the city. A full investigation is underway, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Watch for updates.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

was last modified: by