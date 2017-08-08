CHRIST EVANGELICAL GERMAN Lutheran Church, quaintly nestled in the Corunna Historical Village, will soon be marking history once again as the 700th couple to be married in the church at McCurdy Park, will be sharing nuptials on Friday, Aug. 18. Shawn Hilliker and Taylor Hart, both from Owosso, have plans for a simple wedding ceremony that will include 60 family members as guests. Don Wentz will officiate.

What makes this wedding ceremony even more interesting is that Hilliker is the great, great-grandson of the first couple ever married in the church when it was located on the corner of M-57 and Hemlock Road in Brady Township. Henry Luft married Amelia Hintz on December 30, 1889. Their 128-year-old wedding certificate is currently hanging in the church entry.

Hilliker works at Home Depot in deliveries and Luft is a clerk at the Owosso/Corunna Meijer. They first met during high school, and have now been together for six 1/2 years. They have two “furry” children, including a Gordon Setter named Quinn and a Husky named Apollo. They plan on remaining in the area. “We’re here because of family. It’s nice to be here,” Hilliker shared. “We both like to travel, but it’s always nice to have a place to call home.”

Luft is keeping the details about her dress a secret, though she did share that she purchased it locally from J’s Tux & Bridal in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)