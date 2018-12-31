MRS. HANSEN’S 6th-grade STEAM students recently completed a project about series and parallel circuits. After learning the three elements of a simple circuit and how to design series and parallel circuits, the Durand Middle School students put on their engineer hats to design and build their very own circuits using aluminum foil, holiday lights, brass brads and 9-volt batteries.

As with most hands-on exercises, the students took to the project quickly, and everyone seemed to have fun constructing their circuits. Students were asked to design their circuits on paper before building, and they each made predictions they would test after completing their circuits.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)