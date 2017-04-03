SEVEN BRAVE MEN risked their bodies in the 6th Annual Plunge For Parks event on Saturday, March 25 at Hopkins Lake in Owosso. Though the air temperature hovered around 40 degrees, the charitable jumpers did not hesitate to shed their clothes and jump into the frigid water, while about 20 spectators looked on. The money raised will be put towards the creation of a skate park that is planned for Grove Holman Park in Owosso.

Shown (from left) are Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath, Fitness Coliseum owner Alec Faber, Dan Loynes, Owosso DDA President Josh Adams, Cody Orser, Bailey Hickmott, and Casey “DJ Chewy” Lambert. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)