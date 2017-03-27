The branches of the Community District Library have the following activities planned during Spring Break. Space is limited, so preference will be given to CDL cardholders. Pre-registration is required. Activities are geared towards kindergarten through 5th-grade children.

The Bancroft branch, located at 625 Grand River Rd., will have drop-in craft days. Call (989) 634-5689 to register. Activities will include “Easter Suncatcher” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3, “Surprise Craft-o-Rama” from noon until

6 p.m. on April 4, the “Foam Easter Egg Magnet” from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 5, and “Acrylic & Watercolor Painting” from noon until 6 p.m. on April 6.

The Corunna branch, located at 210 E. Corunna Ave., will host Treasure Island activities each day from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Please call (989) 743-4800 to register. Activities include a “Treasure Hunt” on April 3, “Pirate Candy Bingo” on April 4, “Peep Doirama Craft” on April 5, “Movie Day” on April 6, and “Treasure Island ‘Mutiny’” on April 7.

The New Lothrop branch is inside the New Lothrop Elementary School, located at 9387 Genesee St. Call (810) 638-7575 to register. Activities will include “Make a Sock Puppet” from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. on April 3, “Clowning Around With the Shia-Alley Clown Klub” at 2 p.m. on April 4, “Nebula Jar” from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 5, and “CD Picture Frame Craft” from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 6.

The Perry branch is located at 135 Main Street. Call (517) 625-3166 to register. Activities will include “Paint a Spring Picture With Sue Newcom” on April 3, “Movie and Popcorn” on April 4, “Spring Time Scavenger Hunt” on April 5, and “Spring Craft” on April 6. All events begin at 1 p.m.

CDL also has branches in Byron, Lennon, and Morrice. To learn about events for all ages at each branch location, persons can visit www.mycdl.org and click on the “Events” tab.

was last modified: by