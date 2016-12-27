by Elizabeth Wehman, editor

CAROLINE WILSON took the oath of office at the Shiawassee County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 16 from the 35th District Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart as shown. Wilson takes over the responsibilities of the Shiawassee County Clerk as of January 1. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)

After 21 years in the Friend of the Court offices, Caroline Wilson wanted a change. “She wanted to be challenged and to do something different,” commented Wilson’s friend and Election Campaign Treasurer Cindy Farrell regarding Wilson’s thoughts before the election year even began. “She also wanted, very much, to stay in Shiawassee County. I told her that might not happen, you may have to go to Lansing, but she was adamant.” It was soon after that conversation that it was suggested to Wilson to run for the office of Shiawassee County Clerk. Farrell then went on to tell the guests, visitors, and dignitaries present at the ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16, that Wilson, “Never wants to do things halfway. She’s organized and dedicated. She will hold this office in high regard.”

Former Judge Gerald Lostracco also added his comments at the event, “Caroline is smart, intelligent, goal-oriented. The county clerk is an integral part of the courthouse and community. Shiawassee County will be well served. She will serve with gusto and spirit and will be an excellent occupant of the seat.”

As Wilson approached the bench to take the oath of office, the Honorable Matthew Stewart said, “This campaign was tough.” Wilson beat out Lauri L. Braid as the Republican nominee in the primary election on Aug. 2. She then went on to win the unopposed seat in the Nov. 8 election. Braid had held the County Clerk position since 2000.

After taking the oath, Wilson had this to say about her new job. “I want to give thanks to the Lord and to my family and to all the people who helped collaborate in helping me reach this day.” She then proceeded to thank her husband, parents and sons and added, “Becoming the county clerk is a perfect fit for me and a positive new opportunity. It isn’t about me, but for the common good of Shiawassee County.” She also said she wants to work as part of the team. Before concluding she appointed her Chief Deputy Clerk Heather Cramer and said, “She is a compliment to any personality.” She then pledged to serve the constituents in Shiawassee County and is looking forward to doing just that.

The County Clerk is the general recorder of not only Circuit Court records, but also county records such as births, deaths, marriages, business, and professional registrations. The Clerk is a clerk to the Board of Commissioners, and statutorily serves on numerous county boards. She is also responsible for all election activities in Shiawassee County. It is a four-year term.

Wilson lives in the county with her husband, David, and two sons, Cameron and Avery.

was last modified: by