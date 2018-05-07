BRYANT ELEMENTARY 5TH-GRADE students spoke to council on behalf of their school, where several recent fundraising projects had led to a combined donation of $852.47 for the new skate park. One student shared, “Thank you for picking this neighborhood to build this skate park.”

The three 5th-grade presenters were (from left) Danialle Zelenka, Asia Blankinship, and Jenna Lang. Marsha Ladd, their teacher, is standing to the right, while Mayor Eveleth (far left) listened.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)