THE MASONIC LODGE of Byron No. 80 recently made a $500 goodwill donation to the Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841 of the U.S. Marine Corps League. Pictured at Byron’s Downtown Deli (from left) is lodge member Neil Braden, deli owner Mike Lochirco, lodge member Ray Ayotte, Byron Village Councilman Duncan Orr, Detachment 841 Senior Vice Commandant Bill Domby, lodge member Don Warner, past Detachment 841 Commandant Ron Anderson, and Byron Masonic Lodge Secretary Larry Judson. Representatives from Detachment 841 would like to give the Byron Masonic Lodge a “huge thank you,” and they wish everyone a merry Christmas.

(Courtesy Photo)