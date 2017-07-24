THE SHIAWASSEE COUNCIL ON AGING (SCOA) hosted its 45th annual senior picnic at the Stu Coutts Pavilion in Corunna on Friday, July 14. Close to 200 area people attended the fun summer event; enjoying fried chicken, baked beans and the works. Along with a large number of volunteers in bright blue SCOA shirts, MSP troopers assisted by filling plates and delivering them to hungry seniors. The troopers were all there, donating time, and supporting area seniors. A raffle and other entertainment added more excitement to the summer festivities.

Owosso photographer, Mike Schutt, was also on-site to document the event with his photographs. Schutt has earned recognition for his camera-work and strong community spirit.

SCOA dates back to the early 1970s when it began as a hot meal program, exclusive of any governmental funding. A constitution was adopted in 1972, and with careful work and planning, the organization now has three centers serving seniors 60 years and older in Owosso, Durand, and Morrice. The administrative office is located at the Owosso Senior Center on 300 N. Washington Street. The phone number for that office is (989) 723-8875.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)