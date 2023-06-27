Jackie Sexton, Patient Care Secretary in the Ambulatory Care department at Memorial Healthcare, is retiring after 45 years of dedicated service on Monday, July 3.

Jackie lives in Corunna with her husband, Richard. She is looking forward to morning walks and relaxing with her two cats and miniature horse. When asked what she will miss most about working at Memorial Healthcare, “I will miss my amazing coworkers,” said Jackie.

After retiring, Jackie plans to take care of her dad who had a stroke. Later, she would like to travel. “Memorial Healthcare has been a big part of my family for years. It is a great place to work and the people I have worked with are awesome,” said Jackie.