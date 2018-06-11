THE PLACEMENT of a large wreath at the grave of author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood in Oak Hill Cemetery took place shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, signifying the unofficial kickoff of the 41st Annual Curwood Festival. The festival’s opening ceremonies followed on the lawn of Curwood Castle near downtown Owosso.

On hand for the wreath placing were members of the Curwood Festival Board of Directors, along with the 2018 Curwood Festival Court. Curwood Princess Court member Summer Walker (left) and Princess Neveah LeConte can be seen in the front row, and just behind them is Miss Curwood Festival MaryKate Wright (left) and Court member Haley Rothe.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)