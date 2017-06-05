THE PLACEMENT of a large wreath at the grave of author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood in Oak Hill Cemetery took place shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, signifying the unofficial kickoff of the 40th Annual Curwood Festival. The festival’s opening ceremonies followed on the lawn of Curwood Castle near downtown Owosso.

On hand for the wreath placing were members of the Curwood Board of Directors, along with the 2017 Curwood Festival Court, including (from left) Princess Danica Dwyer, Queen Kaitlyn Springsdorf, Queen Court member Hannah Zwolensky, and Princess Court member Tayloe Spielman.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)