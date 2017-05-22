4-H PROGRAM COORDINATOR Nikki Hersh greeted children at the special 4-H Day at DeVries Nature Conservancy on Saturday, May 13.

The event that included a nature playscape, outdoor scavenger hunt, hike, and crafts, was open to the entire community. It was not imperative to be a 4-H member to attend. A minimal cost of $2 per person or $10 for a family of five or more, helped cover the cost of the horse drawn wagon ride and assorted craft materials.

Approximately 30 children attended the afternoon event at DeVries. The DeVries Nature Conservancy is located on N. M-52, Owosso.

More information on the Shiawassee 4-H Program is available by contacting Hersch at (989) 743-2257 or herschni@anr.msu.edu.

(Independent Photos/Karen Mead-Elford)