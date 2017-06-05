Beginning Sept. 1, 2017, the Michigan 4-H annual participation fee will be $20 per youth or $60 per family, whichever is lowest. This is the first increase in participation fee costs in more than 10 years and reflects a growing need to generate supplemental dollars to support the expansion of Michigan’s 4-H program and to provide additional resources that will benefit all of the state’s 4-H members.

4-H Members will have access to participate in as many clubs or project areas they choose, be able to attend state and national 4-H Programs, including 4-H Day at the Breslin, 4-H Exploration Days, 4-H Capitol Experience, National 4-H Congress, Citizenship Washington Focus, state 4-H animal shows/expos, Kettunen Center workshop, and qualify for a discounted registration rate for many local camps.

As always, a portion of the participation fee will remain in the county to support local efforts. The remainder of the fee will be managed by the MSU Extension State 4-H Office. State office funds will be used to support the 4-H participation fee grant program (which funds various county and state 4-H programs across Michigan), the purchase of American Income Life supplemental accident insurance for all 4-H youth and volunteers enrolled in 4HOnline, resources for centralized and more rigorous Volunteer Selection Process (VSP) background checks, and more. These new and enhanced statewide resources will not only provide county 4-H programs with time and financial savings (allowing us to redirect those resources to other local 4-H efforts) but will provide parents with an added level of safety and security when their child is engaging in 4-H programs.

Scholarships will be available to those who have financial need. Participation fees are not a barrier for any youth unable to cover cost. Please contact Nikki Hersch at herschni@anr.msu.edu or (989) 743-2251 for additional information.