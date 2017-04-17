“Do you like wildlife and being outdoors? Come get a taste of nature and the 4-H experience at 4-H Day at Devries Nature Conservancy on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Youth and families will get to participate in a nature playscape, take an outdoor scavenger hunt, go on a nature hike, learn how to do a compass course, make a bird feeder and crafts, meet the animals (snake turtles, toads, frogs, hissing cockroaches, and more) and spend time in the garden. Organizers are encouraging guests to bring the whole family.

It is not imperative to be a 4-H student to attend this event, this is open to the whole community. The cost for this event is $2 per person or $10 for a family of five or more people, this cost pays for your horse drawn wagon ride and covers all materials for crafts. Come spend the day at Devries Nature Conservancy exploring a variety of 4-H projects, from crafts to environmental education and everything in between.

Preregistration is highly recommended for youth participants, registration forms can be picked up at the Shiawassee MSU Extension Office, 701 S. Norton St. Corunna, MI 48817 or herschni@anr.msu.edu for an electronic copy. For all 4-H events search for Shiawassee 4-H Program or contact the 4-H Program Coordinator Nikki Hersch, (989) 743-2257 or herschni@anr.msu.edu.