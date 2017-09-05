EARLY REGISTRATION was offered at this booth for the 3rd Annual PFC Shane Cantu Run/Walk during the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 26. The 5K was held Sunday, Aug. 27 in honor of Cantu who was killed in action August 28, 2012 in Afghanistan. He served in the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Jennifer Clarke (right), Shane’s mother, is very active in both continuing her son’s legacy and supporting veterans.

The 5K run/walk was organized by the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary #57 with the event starting at the American Legion Post on E. Mason Street, Owosso. Opening ceremonies were held at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The Owosso Fire Department and the city of Owosso were proud to support the 5K. An Owosso fire truck displayed an enormous American flag from the ladder to passing 5K participants in honor of local veterans.

All proceeds from the race are going to help Shiawassee County veterans.

On a side note, Rep. Ben Frederick has been instrumental in authoring legislation for the Shane Cantu Veterans Memorial Highway that was approved in May by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. More information on that may be found under House Bill No. 4168.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)