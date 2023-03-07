CHRIS BALMER, Dana Cook and Tom Cook are shown here at the completion of the Walk for Warmth fundraiser held Saturday, Feb. 25.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Capital Area Community Services, Inc. held its 33rd Annual Walk for Warmth on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Owosso Community Center (Shiawassee Council on Aging).

Walk for Warmth is a state-wide effort to raise public awareness of people experiencing heat-related emergencies. Funds are raised through contributions from individuals, businesses, civic organizations, clubs and church groups and are used to assist area residents in heat-related emergencies. With the rising costs of basic needs and food, which creates an economic hardship currently being experienced by many local residents and the changes in State and Federal funding, the need for heat-related assistance has become far greater than service agencies and churches can resolve without additional resources, such as Walk for Warmth.

100% of the funds raised through the Shiawassee County Walk are used to assist low-income households within Shiawassee County.

The Walk for Warmth fundraiser brought in 17 entrants that raised over $3,000 that will stay within Shiawassee County to help residents in need this winter. This event helps with funding in between grants and is for people that won’t qualify for a grant but are in the low-income bracket.

One of the walkers, Russ Merrill, the minister at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Corunna has walked in around 30 of the 33 events. When asked why he has participated for so many years, Merrill said, “This is a very worthy cause and the money stays in Shiawassee County. I know we have a lot of people in need.”

Donations are still being accepted and are needed for the Walk for Warmth event. Donations can be mailed (with Walk for Warmth written on subject line) to Capital Area Community Services, 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso or by calling (989) 723-1115.