LENNON LIONS President Carl Sahlke (standing on trailer) led a large team of volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 21 in organizing 31 holiday baskets for local residents. The Lennon Lions annually provide baskets of food for needy Lennon-area residents, with the help of many community partners. This year the baskets also consisted of toys, and families were also welcome to pick up some blankets, socks and other essentials.

The group of volunteers included Lennon Lions members and their families, Venice Township firefighters and Lennon Police Chief Robert Brancheau, who also serves as Shiawassee County Undersheriff, among others.

Contributing to the holiday baskets was Waste Management, the Lennon United Methodist Church and the church’s United Methodist Women, Five Below, Riverside Market, Koan’s Orchard, Van Eeden Food Company, Dollar General and Deick Elementary.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)