RESPITE VOLUNTEER Board Members from St. Paul and St. Joseph Catholic Churches accepting the Diz Clark Church Liaison Award. Shown from left to right: Kathy Raines, David Stechschulte Jr., Joane McCall and Mary Slingerland.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee 30th Anniversary Volunteer Celebration and Annual Meeting was held at and catered by The Z Hall in Owosso on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Pastor Tiffany Newsom said the Welcome Prayer. Christy Gross, of Durand, gave a personal testimony about being a family caregiver, and receiving Respite Volunteer services for many years for her parents, and the stress of providing care to a loved one, and even more so when caring for both her parents.

Award Recipients included the following:

Respite Volunteer Carol Nama presented the George Nama Community Award to volunteers Richard and Phyllis Lahmann. Richard has served the same person for 10 years and played the baby grand piano at this event. He has often provided music for our events. Phyllis has served the same person for 16 years now.

Jane and Kervan Vander Wey were awarded the Volunteer of the Year award, presented by Denise Temple Case Manager. Jane is a retired nurse and is often a godsend to those she is matched with, about 14 different people and their caregiving families. Kervan began volunteering later, often being matched with the same family Jane is, but his wood working skills are often helpful and appreciated also.

The Diz Clark Church Liaison Award was awarded to St. Paul and St. Joseph Catholic Churches of Owosso, presented by Elizabeth Vreibel, Case Manager. The Rock-a- Thon for Respite was held at the St. Joseph Catholic School and Volunteer Trainings and Church Liaison meetings have also been held at the churches this year. Board members: Kathy Raines, David Stechschulte Jr., Joane McCall and Mary Slingerland accepted the award.

The Sharon Rearick Philanthropic Award was presented to Carol Nama by Helen Howard, Executive Director. Carol and her family have supported Respite Volunteers for many years. Carol and her friend, Sue Price also suggested the Purse Party Bingo, which has been a very successful fundraiser for Respite Volunteers. Carol provides great support to Respite Volunteers by encouraging many friends and former co-workers to also volunteer with Respite Volunteers.

Mary Slingerland presented a special recognition award to David Stechschulte Jr. who reached term limits, and not only has served on the board and on committees, but is also matched with persons to visit and help.

Helen Howard, David Stechschulte Jr. and Ben Frederick of Memorial Healthcare spoke. Ben spoke about being a family caregiver and the importance of our services in our community.

Board member Lori Chant was approved. The Slate of Officers was presented and approved. Chair: Mary Slingerland, Vice-Chair: Jackie Hurd, Treasurer: Lori Chant and Secretary: Donna Kanan. Other board members include Pastor Debbie Grazier, Brent Mowinski, Rebecca Napier, Pastor Tiffany Newsom, Kathy Raines, Kelli Raleigh, Cody Chapman and Joane McCall.

The Sponsors included $1,000 Respite Heroes: Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Jackie Hurd, Horizon Bank, STIFEL/Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group, CLH Insurance, Family of C. Diz and Muriel Clark, in memory of C. Diz and Muriel Clark and Hemenway Business Services H&R Block. $500 Volunteer Star Sponsors: Slingerland Auto Group and D&D Truck and Trailer Parts-Stechschulte family. $300 Anniversary Fan: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, Cody Chapman, Realtor- Home Field Real Estate, Midwest Bus Corporation, Rathbun Public Relations and other sponsor Rebecca Napier.

Jackie Hurd said the Closing Thank You Prayer.

To reach Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee for information on services to adults with health challenges and their caregiving family, and to inquire about volunteer opportunities, call (989) 725-1127 or visit www.respitevolunteers.org. The next Respite Volunteer Training is planned for Wednesday Sept. 20 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Owosso.