The Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club (HMATC) will host its 2nd annual tractor show on the second weekend in July. Tractors will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14 at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52 in Owosso.

The event will feature tractors of all sizes, shapes and colors. There is no admission and everyone is welcome. Tractors will be displayed and club members will be available to answer questions, and to provide history and great stories of the good old days.

Anyone is welcome to bring a tractor and participate as an exhibitor, including those who are not members of the HMATC. To participate in other club activities, membership is required. Membership applications will be available at the show for anyone looking to join the club and enjoy other events.

There will be a bonfire that is open to the public on the evening of Friday, July 13. Organizers encourage everyone to “Please come enjoy a s’more, reminisce about old tractors and farm equipment, and make new friends. We welcome you to be part of a fun and growing club.”

For more information, call Lee Ash at (517) 202-5921 or Floyd Koerner Jr. at (517) 896-7134.