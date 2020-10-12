THE 2ND ANNUAL FALL HARVEST HAYRIDE event took place at the Owosso Community Airport on Saturday, Oct. 3. The public was invited to stop in, enjoy some pie from Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Café, visit with Dale Spencer from Dale Spencer Racing, tour the airport on a hayride and have some outdoor fall fun.

New toys were being collected for Toys for Tots. The 2020 Toys for Tots campaign runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 23.

The Owosso Community Airport is located in Caledonia Township, east of downtown Owosso. Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Café is situated on Aiport Drive.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)